Speech to Text for Homeowners Suing Developer Over Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the first lawsuit has now been filed over february's historic flooding in the shoals. two families are suing the developer of their subdivision. that neighborhood is cornelius landing ... at old highway 20 and gargis lane... neighbors say the floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. waay31's breken terry shows us why they say it could have been prevented. look live: two homeowners are now suing the developer - william cornelius the third, his company, and the subdivision engineer. this lawsuit calls them negligent. young- it got in the home about two inches just right into the trim around the bottom and when it did that it sucked up about 18 inches into the insulation. that's when jesse young says his nightmare started. young- about 18 inches up on the drywall. we had to cut it out and take out every piece of insulation out on the outer wall all the trim work had to come out and it took a month to dry the house out. young and his neighbor's, the snipes family, are the two families filing suit.. young said he and his family were displaced for two months paying for repairs out of pocket. mcgee- this was not just an act of god this is something that could have been avoided. the families' attorney says they hired a hydrologist firm from birmingham to do studies on this retention pond and why it didn't stop the homes from flooding. mcgee- if there was a pump that had been put in place with a floating mechanism that would automatically trigger if water had gotten to a certain height then it would have been pulled out of the retention area and put in the sewer lines. the 8 page lawsuit says the developer should have known the pond was about to overflow. two families are asking for 100,000 dollars each in damages. but they'll let a jury determine how much they should get for pain and suffering. and they want the pump put in place to stop future flooding. young- i just don't want every time it rains am i gonna have to worry about sandbagging my house and up root my family again to redo the house one more time. look live tag: the attorney tells me he hopes they can settle this with the developer ... but if not, they'll take it to a jury. in colbert co bt waay31. we did reach out to william cornelius for a comment. he told us, he didn't know he was being sued, so