Speech to Text for Digging Into Murder Suspect's Past

dot com. tonight the waay 31's i-team spent the day working to learn more about the man accused of killing his estranged wife and a 74-year- old man he didn't know. fred somerville is in the pickens county jail facing charges that include abuse of a corpse and capital murder. waay 31's sydney martin is live with new details about somerville's past and his connection to the people he's charged with killing. dan, najahe-- court records show somerville lived along this huntsville street and had a run in with huntsville police last year just outside this neighborhood. neighbors in disbelief he could live here. brittany ward, neighbor, "it's terrifying to know somebody like that was so close to him. i have my goddaughters over here a lot and they run up and down the street with out kids. and it's terrifying to know someone like that was on our street." brittany ward told me she doesn't think she's ever seen fred somerville before. court records show he lived on calvert road in north huntsville. huntsville police said officers arrested somerville last year on drug charges... officers found 2 bags of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine and crystal meth on him. neighbors told me the address he gave police is a rental property and they can't say for sure if he ever lived there. brittany ward, neighbor,"we just take a lot of pride in our street and to have the only rental house have a monster live there supposedly...i don't know." ardmore police shared with waay 31 its investigators are also familiar with somerville. he was accused of trespassing at his estranged wife's home recently. police said when his wife, lakresha somerville, disappeared late last week they feared the worst. alona tibbs, friend "it's kind of strange especially with all the shootings going on. everybody is kind of just on high alert looking around wondering what's going on." the limestone county sheriff's office assured the public they weren't in danger friday. the spokesperson told us investigators learned somerville who had connections was in custody near the mississippi state line..and believed there was a connection between him and 74 year old bruce cosman who was shot and killed in his backyard. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "once it was known with pretty fair certainty that that's who it was. we began to be a lot more confident in telling people. when we say you're not in danger we do have a reason to say that." lakresha sommerville's family told us fred and lakresha knew the former owners of the home on ardmore avenue where cosman was killed. real estate records show cosman's family purchased the home in december from it's previous owners. the sheriff's office wouldn't tell us if deputies knew why sommerville drove to the home or what he was looking for. tonight -- somerville is still in jail in pickens county. it's unclear when he will be brought back to limestone county to face a capital murder charge. live in huntsville sm waay 31