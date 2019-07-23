Clear

Police Leave Home, Death Investigation Underway in Huntsville

A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

waay 31 is following breaking news into the 6 o'clock hour. within the last 40 minutes -- investigators left the scene of a home in huntsville where a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive. he later died at the hospital. the madison county coroner said it happened in a house on maple ridge boulevard. less than an hour ago -- we learned a second child was taken the hospital from the home. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live now. kody - you've been talking with neighbors and investigators - what have you learned? waay 31 is working to learn more about this case. we'll keep you updated as new developments happen. you can find those online at waay
