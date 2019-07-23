Speech to Text for Decatur police catch more than 50 traffic violations in Operation Southern Shield

updated on what they decide. new details this afternoon on the decatur police department's efforts in "operation southern shield." 5 officers responded to more than 50 traffic violations during the week long operation. they wrote 37 traffic citations -- and gave out 21 warnings! more than half of those were for speeding! operation southen shield involved agencies in 5 states,