Speech to Text for City of Scottsboro says it plans to get rid of abandoned properties

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of scottsboro says it has a plan to get rid of abandoned properties that are bringing down neighborhoods, and making communities less safe. waay31's steven dilsizian went out to see these properties to see for himself and the problems they cause. take standup: the mayor of scottsboro says they've applied for a 250 thousand dollar grant that would be used to destroy abandoned houses, like this one right here! take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "in my neighborhood, several abandoned houses! but i see people in them from time to time, i can only make the assumption they are squatters" jane benford says she's lived in scottsboro for 15 years, and abandoned houses are everywhere in her neighborhood. she lives on alabama avenue, near maple street where numerous properties are targeted to be knocked down. take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "its what i dont understand, how they can let them go for so long" now, the city is trying to do something about it. it's applied for a federal grant where thousands of dollars would go toward destroying these abandoned buildings. the city has targeted 24-plots for demolition. the mayor tells me these properties attract the wrong type of people and can incite crime. he tells me there was a case this year where a body was found in a house after a drug deal. but benford says the properties bring other dangers. take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "for the disease, and blight, and rats, and all the vermin that tend to come into a house when its not occupied" the scottsboro police department tells me it doesn't get many calls out to the abandoned areas ... but squatting and drug deals are the main concern. benford wants the properties cleared, but also wants to see help given to the people using them. take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "well id like to see something for these people, help given to them, and um, put them in rehab" in scottsboro -- sd -- waay31 news. right now there is no timeline on when the city will find out if it gets the grant... but it says it's confident it will happen. the 24-property owners have all signed off to be part of the program ... and get to keep their property once the buildings