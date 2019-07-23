Speech to Text for 1 person in critical condition after shooting on Tuxedo Drive in North Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bt waay31. we're learning more about a young man shot in north huntsville. it happened last night on tuxedo drive ... in the area of winchester and blue spring roads. waay 31's ashley carter has brand new information from the victim's family. today i learned the victim was a 19 - year old who'd only been living in the house for about two weeks after his family moved here from decatur. vo: the family tells me the victim is demarcus cooper, and he was shot in the lower back. he was scheduled for surgery this afternoon. neither his family nor neighbors wanted to go on camera. but neighbors told me there usually isn't a lot of trouble on this street... and the shooting concerns them because a lot of kids live in the area. ashley - look live out: at last check, cooper was in critical condition. i checked with huntsville police today and they tell me they haven't made any arrests. in north huntsville.. ashley carter...waay 31 news. we will bring you any new information as soon as we learn more..