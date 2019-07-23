Speech to Text for Tuscumbia high-speed chase lands burglary suspect behind bars

we learn more. waay 31 is on the scene as a police chase in tuscumbia comes to a crashing end! the suspect - hauled off to jail. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. police say they had their eye on chandler phillips. he was wanted in a string of burglaries and thefts. this afternoon he faces felony charges! waay31's breken terry is live at the tuscumbia police department to show us how this all went down. breken? police tell me they had phillips under surveillance because they believed he was a suspect in multiple burglary and stolen vehicle cases. he was captured after about a five minute chase and residents tell me it was a wild scene. williams- when i come it was crazy police everywhere people everywhere. brooke williams came out of her mothers home on west first street tuesday morning to find a crashed truck. police told me they were watching chandler phillips at a home when he took off in this stolen truck. so they chased him. setlif- he was running a pretty good speed trying to get away from us. police said phillips was booking it fast. he ended up crashing and running off. but he didn't get far. police got him, and took him to helen keller hospital to get checked out. williams- it could have ended up deadly and he left in an ambulance and i hope he is okay i really do. tuscumbia police tell me they believe phillips has stolen at least five or six vehicles in the last week and burglarized a few churches. setliff- i believe at the church he took three tablets, a computer, and a camera. williams said her son knows phillips and she hopes he can get his act together. williams- i'm finding out more of what he was actually doing and he needs to straighten his life up. police tell us phillips will be housed here at the tuscumbia jail until he is transported to the colbert county jail. it's unclear what his bond amount is at this time. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.