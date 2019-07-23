Speech to Text for Ryan Mager Abortion lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information -- the lawyers for a man suing a local abortion clinic are now asking the judge to deny the clinics request to drop the lawsuit. ryan magers filed a lawsuit against the alabama women's center for giving an abortion to his then- girlfriend..even though he wanted her to give birth. the clinic filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed -- and now magers' lawyers have filed a motion to have the clinics motion denied. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a closer look into the case. live greg...alyssa...ryan magers lawyers are arguing that baby roe has been granted personhood by a madison county probate judge therefore giving the aborted fetus rights. they say for this reason the clinics request to drop the lawsuit should be denied. vo two years ago -- ryan magers and his then girlfriend were expecting -- he wanted to have the baby -- but his ex-girlfriend chose to have an abortion instead. this led to magers filing a lawsuit suing the abortion clinic, their employees, and the pharmaceutical company that supplied the medication. a madison county probate judge ruled baby roe was a person with rights... part of the motion reads quote "alabama law has granted baby roe's personal representative, ryan magers, the legal authority to bring a suit on baby roe's behalf for the wrongful termination of his or her life". the alabama women's center filed a motion to drop the lawsuit -- but magers lawyers are fighting that. live the motion also mentions the declaration of independence saying it guarantees the right to life and argues this includes the lives of aborted children. this will go before a judge tomorrow morning. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.