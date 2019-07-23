Speech to Text for Tuxedo Drive Shooting

a man is now in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in north huntsville. hemsi says the shooting happened last night on tuxedo drive northwest just off medaris road northwest. waay31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? greg...alyssa... i'm here ... right now we don't have much information about what happened... but neighbors told us they heard four gun shots... and then saw a car speeding away around the corner. huntsville emergency medical services say the shooting happened around seven thirty last night... and when first responders arrived to the scene... they say the man was in the yard of the house... and he was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. last night there was a candle on the front porch of the home on tuxedo drive... but we don't know yet if this was the start of a vigil. i contacted huntsville police this morning to get more information on the shooting and the man's condition... we'll let you know as soon as they respond. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.