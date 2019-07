Speech to Text for Alabama opioid training institute in Hunsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 1 death per day! happening today ... an opioid training institute in huntsville. the free session will help people in the area learn how to battle and fight the opioid epidemic. it happens at the jackson center on moquin drive. it's from 8 in