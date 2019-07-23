Speech to Text for Ardmore Shooting

this morning, a man is charged in the death of a 74- year- old ardmore man. that shooting happened thursday. fred sommerville is charged with capital murder and is in the pickens county jail. police say he was arrested there friday after he shot at police in a stolen vehicle ... with his dead wife in the passenger seat. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the arrest. casey? greg...alyssa... this all dates back to last thursday... where police say sommerville was at cosman's house when cosman was shot and killed... police also say sommerville's wife went missing that same day. limestone county sheriff's office says they can put sommerville at cosman's house during the time of his murder in ardmore. cosman's wife heard a noise and went outside to check... then he was shot and killed in his backyard last thursday. sommerville's wife was reported missing that same day. on friday....police say they received information about a stolen car on memorial parkway in aliceville... and the driver was possibly armed. that's when officers found sommerville... asleep inside the car. police say when sommerville woke up and saw officers, he attempted to flee. officials say police fired a shot and sommerville was taken into custody. the body of his wife, 39 year old lakresha somerville, was found inside the car. sommerville is now being charged with attempting to elude... theft of property first degree, abuse of a corpse, and reckless endangerment. sommerville is now being held in the pickens county jail on a one million dollar bond... and the state bureau of investigation is now handling the officer involved shooting case. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.