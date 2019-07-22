Speech to Text for Murder suspect involved in officer shooting

breaking news update on a story we've been covering all afternoon. we're learning more information about this man -- fred sommerville of huntsville. he is accused of murdering a man in ardmore! officials say sommerville was arrested on friday after police shot at him when he tried to escape officers! it all started with a stolen vehicle in aliceville. that lead to a police chase that eventually ended with an officer firing his gun. the aliceville police chief says nobody was hurt in the shooting. but they did find a body inside the car! that body was identified as his wife - 39-year-old lakresha somerville. waay 31 spoke to some of her friends today. they didn't want to go on camera, but described her as one of the most amazing women they've ever met. they added she was an inspiration to everyone she met. right now, somerville is in jail in pickens county, where the shooting happened. he faces several charges there from attempting to elude to abuse of a corpse. today, the limestone county sheriff's office added capital murder charges. that's for the murder of 74- year-old bruce cosman in ardmore. cosman was shot and killed thursday in his backyard. officials say there's no reason