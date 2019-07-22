Speech to Text for Man in critical condition after shooting on Tuxedo Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news! a young man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting! it happened at around 7:30 this afternoon on tuxedo drive. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from the scene. kody what have you learned? people here on tuxedo drive are still shaken from this shooting right now. none of them feel safe speaking with me on camera... but in the last 45 minutes a neighbor told me they heard 4 gunshots... when they came to look outside... they saw a car speeding away around a corner... huntsville emergency medical services tells me when they got here the man was in the yard of this house... he was immediately taken to huntsville hospital in critical condition... on the front porch of the house on tuxedo dr there is a candle... neighbors i'm speaking with don't know if it is the start of a vigil or not. . in the last hour i called huntsville police to get more information about what happened... and to