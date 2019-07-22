Speech to Text for Nick Saban talks about players' mental health

national championship. lets talk about something that is not your typical sports topic. mental health. last summer washington state qb, tyler hilinski, killed himself. nba star kevin love has talked about his mental health stuggles. its serioius. nick saban says he's always been interested in human behavior. the alabama head coach says for 25 years as a head coach, he's had someone on staff involved with the players mental health. he says the mental health workers help the players and help his coaches understand the players. saban says this is important. i think this is something we are becoming more aware of.i hear in the nfl they are going to have something like that in every organization now, we've been doing that for a long time and i think it something thats been very helpful to the players. saban says players can get down easily just from having a injury. he even said with his hip he feels at times he can hurt it. other coaches including jimbo fisher praised saban at media days for his approach toward athletes mental health.