Josh Pearson ready to get back on the field

i don't know if anyone is as excited about jsu football as austin grad josh pearson. now he has every right to be too.. jsu is coming off their fifth straight ovc championship... and pearson, well the numbers speak for itself. last season pearson caught 17 touchdown passes. the most of any division one player in 2018!!!! thats also second most in ovc history. pearson finsihed with 67 catches. now the senior is ready to get the gamecocks back to frisco, for a shot at a national championship... but sometimes when he reflects on his accomplishment s to this point, he's in disbelief. i never thought that, i never thought that, when i told my mama i was going to college, i was just excited about that. playing college football, that made it even better, i never in a million years thought i would lead the nation in touchdowns, its crayz, but i haev a great quarterback and great recievers that let me