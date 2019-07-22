Speech to Text for Health Clinic Under New Management

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when 32 people died. more now on the health clinic owned by a doctor facing federal charges is under new management and has a new name.. doctor celia-lloyd turney was arrested in april ... accused of prescribing pills in excess to her patients. waay 31's sydney martin shows us - people in the area say the buildings been vacant for months and they're nervous about who is taking it over. voice of former patient "who owns the building? who owns the land? because dr. turney owns a lot through here." a former patient of doctor celia lloyd turney tells me she has a lot of questions about the doctor's former clinic. she didn't want to be identified because she fears retaliation. the former patient told me she knew something wasn't right about the clinic during her first visit. "when i went there and told her about my knees hurting me really bad she prescribed me oxycodone." she was concerned about how lloyd-turney approached her...without discussing her pre-existing conditions of diabetes and a heart problem. "just a little prescription pad and pen ready to write something out i guess with no information about me or anything." the sign outside the clinic now say it's under new management...and renamed toney family health center. the madison county tax assessor said records show it's owned by medical malls of america and that company has been the owner since 2013. leaving former patients with many questions.. "she had other doctors there too are they going to come back? or are they going to be different too? is it all new staff?" everyone in the community telling me they hope whoever takes over the clinic works by the book. "i hope and pray to god it doesn't. because we got little kids around here. no we don't want that."