Speech to Text for Flint River Gets New Safety Markers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening -- next time you're floating down the flint river ... you'll notice some location markers. as waay-31s alexis scott found out, it will really help if there's an emergency on the water. ll rep on cam the moores mill volunteer fire department has placed safety markers like this one along this portion of the river. they'll be used to help you identify where you are, so first responders can find you faster. tiara mason, goes to flint river often "it helps me a lot, to no end. to know that if my kids do go down the flint that if they do get lost, they will be able to find a way out," tiara mason told me she and her family go out on the flint river often... to know there's now some form of help for her and others puts her at ease. tiara mason, goes to flint river often "there was nothing. there was nothing else out there on the river whatsoever," the moores mill volunteer fire department told me it's been in the works since last year. they spent hours on the water sunday placing about a hundred markers along a 10-mile stretch of river. captain zachary taylor, moores mill volunteer fire department "a lot of people don't know the river that come down to the river. so now, if they do get lost, there's a sign ever 500 feet," captain taylor told me these markers are reflective... so once it's dark, people can still see where they are. he said he thinks this will cut their response time of getting to victims, down to minutes at a time. captain zachary taylor, moores mill volunteer fire department "pretty exciting to see them go up now, it will help in the future," captain mason says it's a good idea to never go on the water alone. mason agrees ... tiara mason, goes to flint river often "being with somebody that knows the location that you're going to be in. that's the biggest thing," ll on cam: the markers start at the oscar patterson bridge all the way to the farmers crossing below mount carmel. the fire department told us they highly encourage you not to ever be on the water after dark. reporting in new market, alexis scott waay-31 news captain taylor says he doesn't suggest kayaking on the flint river, especially if you're not familiar with it. he suggests going to brown bear canoe on winchester road ... where people will monitor you