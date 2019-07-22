Speech to Text for Alabama Man Buys Winning Lottery Ticket

devices. new this evening -- excitement is building at an ardmore, tennessee convenience store where a winning lottery ticket was sold over the weekend. the store is appropriately named "lucky here" ... a popular spot to cross the alabama line and buy a ticket. and an ardmore, alabama man hit the powerball jackpot when he made that drive. waay 31's ashley carter has reaction from customers and employees. "today i learned the 50-thousand dollar ticket will be split nine ways between a group of co- workers in huntsville. one of them says he's coming back to "lucky here" sometime today to fill out a form, before heading to nashville to claim the prize. <pkg wichien choosilp, works at lucky here: "we have a lot of winning here." we-chi-en choose-sin has seen a lot of winning in his 5 years of working at lucky here... he told me the 50,000 dollar powerball ticket isn't the largest jackpot won here . in 2014 somebody won 1-million dollars on a jumbo bucks scratch off. he says they have a lot of loyal customers who come here because of their "winning" reputation... wichien choosilp, works at lucky here: "they look at the wall and all the tickets and they say 'oh wow, there are a lot of winning tickets here' and play." customers tell me they make the drive to play the lottery here multiple times a week because they feel like this is a lucky place. they're happy somebody won and are even more motivated to keep playing now. wichien choosilp, works at lucky here: "because they know that if you're lucky you're going to win something" choo-sin says he is happy for the winners and is willing to help them any way he can. wichien choosilp, works at lucky here: "i think it's very good for us to help the customer who won the ticket." ashley: live out choose-sin told me he wasn't familiar with the winner and is excited to meet him when he comes in this afternoon. in lincoln county ...ashley carter...waay 31 news.> according to tennessee lottery rules ... any prize over 600-dollars has to be claimed at a tennessee lottery office. any prize worth 200-thousand dollars or more, has to be claimed at the lotto headquarters