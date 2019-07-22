Speech to Text for Equifax Breach Reaches Settlement

for you as soon as it wraps up. new at six -- millions of alabamians who were victims of one of the largest data breaches ever can now get some compensation. credit reporting company - equi-fax - reached a settlement to take steps in protecting customers. waay-31s alexis scott is live to explain how the settlement impacts you. alexis? that data breach impacted nearly two and a half million people in alabama. i talked to people today who tell me, breaches like this are exactly why they don't have credit or debit cards, and always pay with cash. dee woodard, owner of cafe 302 "you know, out in the cyber world they can get your card number and that way the less i use it online, and if i can't touch it, feel it, take it home with me right then, then try to keep the money in our local area," dee woodard is one of many people i spoke with today who says paying cash, is always better. her feelings confirmed, after alabama attorney general steve marshall said equifax did not having a proper security system in place to protect its consumers. this breach allowed hackers to take personal information for 150-million people ... in no time at all. dee woodard, owner of cafe 302 "technology is getting so far advanced but the criminals are getting further advanced with hacking into people's accounts and everything," now, two years later, equifax has to reimburse those who were affected. the 700-million dollar settlement with all 50-states is for restitution, and free credit monitoring. but woodard told me this is something that could be avoided if you buy services local... and in cash. dee woodard, owner of cafe 302 "to support the other small businesses because if we support each other and keep it within our community, it helps each other," if you were impacted ... you can choose between free credit monitoring, or a 125-dollar payment. even if you weren't affected ... you can get some free credit reports and i-d theft recovery services. i've put all that information at waay tv dot com. reporting live in huntsville,