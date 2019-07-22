Speech to Text for Customers Want Change After Large Power Outage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

house. new information at six - after a large power outage impacted 28-thousand people in madison county. some are worried it may happen again, and at a worse time. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from huntsville utilities with what customers say they'd like to see done to prevent this sort of thing in the future. scottie? luckily, today's outage happened around six am. it took more than an hour to restore power to everyone ... and people i talked to are concerned about their safety if the power goes out at a later, hotter time of day. tiffany draper, customer "it's a huge inconvenience to have to get dressed in the dark or have to suffer without power in the summer months. as much as we pay for it, i just figured it would be back on within two or three minutes." a power outage in northwest madison county monday morning has folks worried it may happen again, and potentially cause problems. brandon wasdyke, customer "here in alabama, the heat index can get up to 110. not only uncomfortable, but very dangerous for me and probably for most other people, especially the elderly and the young infant children." huntsville utilities tells me monday's outage was caused by a lightning strike. and safety is their top priority, especially during the hot summer months. that goes for both customers and employees. gary whitley, huntsville utilities "we encourage our employees to work as quickly as safely possible." the lightning strike hit the northwest substation, which provides power to other substations. that's why it impacted so many customers. it took more than an hour to get the power back on. tiffany draper says she'd like to see some changes in the future. tiffany draper, customer "i don't have a generator. i'm not prepared for anything like that. i feel like there needs to be something in place to better prepare for things of this nature." and customer brandon wasdyke says he has an idea. brandon wasdyke, customer "i think that there should be micro-dispatch units set in smaller locations. it's nearly 2020. we should have the technology and we definitely have the resources." but huntsville utilities tells me that's not necessary. gary whitley, huntsville utilities "we can monitor our entire system from wherever we are. where the system is being monitored has nothing to do with response time." still, draper says she's never experienced an outage that lasted more than a few minutes until monday, and she doesn't want it to happen again, especially when the weather's this hot. tiffany draper, customer "they have certain parameters on us for when we have to pay our bills, what we should use, what temperature we should have it set on. i feel like we need to put those same parameters on our utility company. say, 'hey, if my power is affected, you've got to guarantee that it's going to be back on in a certain amount of time." today's outage affected folks in providence, harvest, and toney. huntsville utilities tells me, considering how large this outage was, power was back on relatively quickly. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news