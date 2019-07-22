Speech to Text for Decatur Looks To Pull FBI Workers

new at 6 -- the city of decatur hopes to attract fbi employees as it begins the move to north alabama. tonight we've learned more than 400 employees have already moved here for "fbi redstone." waay31's steven dilsizian sat down with the mayor to learn what decatur's plan is going forward. guys im just outside city hall where mayor tab bowling hopes to make decatur the next home for many fbi employees. he tells me when it comes to cost of living, decatur has it best. take sot: mayor tab bowling - decatur "have the best value in housing in the state, that will be very appealing to many, we have the lowest utility rates in the state, then we have the most diverse student populaton in the state" that's the pitch decatur mayor tab bowling has to hundreds of fbi workers as he hopes to land some of them in his city. the fbi is bringing 1400 workers, mainly from washington d.c and virginia., to north alabama. it's part of the new headquarters being built on redstone arsenal. i asked mayor bowling if there was a specific number of workers he is aiming to bring to decatur. take sot: mayor tab bowling - decatur "we have some numbers that we would like to hit, i did not have those numbers with me to share with you steven, but what we need in decatur right now are some new housing starts" im told there haven't been many housing projects in the city, and the mayor knows that must change to be an attractive destination. john underwood works with a local architecture company and hopes to fix that. he says the more people, the better. take sot: john underwood - lives in decatur "the last few years we are kind of turning things around here downtown, which i think will help immensely. any growth population wise will be fantastic" underwood says the addition of fbi workers could be appealing enough for other businesses to come as well - something he and his company have their eyes on. take sot: john underwood - lives in decatur "more and more upscale businesses to come to decatur, especially downtown, and that just helps overall" and even if the fbi workers decide to live somewhere else in north alabama.... mayor bowling says they will still leave an economic impact. take sot: mayor tab bowling - decatur "we'd love to have them make their home here, but if they choose to make their home elsewhere, we have a wonderful place for them to come visit" the fbi tells me there are two buildings that will hold the 1400 fbi workers. they are both scheduled to open on time, in 2021. in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news.