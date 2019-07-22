Speech to Text for Two Decatur high schools may become public storm shelters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4:30 -- the two new high schools in decatur could become public storm shelters. the decatur school district tells us the city came to them with the request. waay31's steven dilsizian learned some people in decatur think this is a good start. take standup: right now there are only two public storm shelters in the city of decatur, but that could soon change with the additions of austin high school and decatur high school! take sot: shelly earp - lives in decatur "i dont know where those are... i would like to know where those are because i do have a family, and i do want somewhere if something does happen, i feel safe to take them to outside of my home" shelly earp looks after her two grand children and says, she doesn't know where she'd go if she needed to shelter down during a storm. she's lived in decatur her entire life and says if she doesn't know, others probably don't either. take sot: shelly earp - lives in decatur "so i wonder how many more of us don't know" right now, the two public storm shelters are at decatur city hall and the morgan county courthouse. but they aren't enough to house a growing city of roughly 55 thousand people. i called decatur city schools deputy superintendent dwight satterfield who tells me they are working to open austin and decatur high school as storm shelters. earp lives less than a mile from decatur high. take sot: shelly earp - lives in decatur "it's like right up the street, you know that would be great, and i know the boys, and my older children, if they needed they would be safe, they would have somewhere to go!" satterfield says the school system and city still are working through how specifically the schools would operate as a storm shelter. the two schools are the newest facilities and have built in shelters. satterfield says he estimates 200 to 400 people could be in one but it's not official yet. earp says it would be a good start. take sot: shelly earp - lives in decatur "with them going forward with theirs, it might lead others to open their doors and to help the process along you know... and give us options" in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news. satterfield tells waay31 everyone from the school system and city seem to be on board with the idea. there is no timeline of when a vote will be made.