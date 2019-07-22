Speech to Text for Florence's W.C. Handy Festival is in full swing

happening now! it's w.c. handy festival time in the shoals with 300 music events over the next 11 days. waay31's breken terry is live in downtown florence with the economic impact the festival has on the area, breken? every restaurant and parking place is packed with w.c. handy festival goers flooding the shoals area. organizers of the event tell me this brings in around 7 million dollars to the area. nat pop music you don't have to go far to find music being played on every corner of the shoals for the w.c. handy festival which celebrates the florence native nicknamed- the father of the blues. french- there's great music. leslie french and her sisters travel to the shoals every year for the the festival. french- it's a chance to catch up and we love being around each other so we just pick up right where we left off no matter how much time we've been apart. with tourists packing out restaurants and all of the hotels booked that's money being spent in the shoals. bailey- we're looking at about 7 million dollars and that's with a very conservative multiplier. people come to the area and they leave their money here and go home with these fond memories of music during the festival. w.c. handy festival organizer tori bailey said they have been busy. they've already had to place another order for t-shirts. she says when people come here and spend their money it helps the entire area. bailey- they have left their dollars here and those dollars turn over two or three times and that helps our local municipalities and our commissions we want to make sure we give back to the people who support this festival. french says it's cool to see the festival grow every year even though parking might be a pain. french- i like seeing every year as it picks up steam so who knows five years from now what it might be like, it might be a pain for parking but that's progress right? the official w.c. handy parade will be tomorrow in tuscumbia at 6. it was rescheduled because of rain on saturday. you can keep up with the events and possible rain delays by heading to our website waay tv dot com.