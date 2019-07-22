Speech to Text for 07/22/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of vessels the much anticipated cool down and streak of quiet weather is knocking on our door. a line of strong storms will sweep across the valley monday evening through the night, bringing heavy rain and the threat for strong wind. the strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph. with all of the recent rain in the shoals, we'll also have to monitor the flooding situation as the rain ramps up again. once monday night's storms shift southeastward, a few lingering showers are still possible tuesday before noon. otherwise, clouds start clearing and drier air will filter into the valley through the day. you'll likely notice a difference in the comfort level tuesday and you'll certainly feel the cool air if you're out early enough wednesday morning. lows are dipping into the lower 60s with upper 50s possible around sand mountain and other higher elevations! the streak of sunny skies and no rain lasts all the way through the end of the work week. just in time for the weekend, the chance for an isolated storm is back in the forecast saturday. most locations will indeed stay dry and mostly sunny. a similar forecast is on tap sunday through the beginning of next week. highs moderate a bit, warming to levels that are closer to average for this point in the season. lows return to the upper 60s and highs will be near 90 heading into the next thanks, kate