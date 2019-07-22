Speech to Text for Florence police officer comforts small child

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of affected products. a picture is worth a thousand words. take a look at this one, getting a lot of attention in the shoals. florence police officer tim wooten is calming down a little girl during a tense situation ... and he even bought her a present to help her out. waay31's breken terry shows us the story behind this photo that's been shared thousands of times. florence police tell us they went to a disorderly conduct call at tj maxx over the weekend and while the adults in the case were being questioned a little girl became upset and that's when officer wooten stepped in to help. wooten- she was just really upset and crying and was just really hysterical. florence police officer tim wooten was the third officer on the scene. he said he understood why the child was upset because some of her family members were being questioned over the disorderly conduct call. wooten- she really didn't know everything that was going on you know. so wooten took the little girl to the side and got down on her level. wooten- i dropped on one knee where i could communicate with her better and i was able to talk with her and get her to calm down and answer some simple questions for me. not only did wooten calm her down he noticed she liked some backpacks. wooten- i wanted to keep her mind off of being upset and i said lets go over her and look at some book bags. wooten bought her a colorful backpack for school and kept her calm while other officers sorted through the situation. wooten- whatever the situation may be and they are upset you certainly want to spend time with that child and comfort that child and let them know everything will be okay. look live tag: wooten told me this is one of the many reasons he became a police officer to help people in the community. in florence bt waay31 news. the facebook post of wooten helping the child has around 3,000 shares. he told waay31 he didn't know it was being shared so much and he'd do anything to help a child in need. as for the adults -- police say they were able to peacefully resolve the situation without