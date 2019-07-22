Speech to Text for People in Ardmore on edge after two elderly people were murdered the same week

apple and android devices. this afternoon... families in ardmore are still on edge after two people in their 70s were murdered the same week! the murders happened about 4 miles apart - one on elkwood section road - the other off ardmore avenue. and in one of the murders, no arrests have been made. waay 31's sydney martin has reaction from neighbors. sandy browning, lives near ardmore "small town like this...nothing like that usually happens." sandy browning told me she's not resting easy right now knowing police haven't caught everyone involved in last week's murders. sandy browning, lives near ardmore, "it's really scary. you don't know what's going on." the limestone county sheriff's office said it's still working to determine who killed a 74-year- old man in his backyard last thursday night. they still haven't released his identity. sandy browning, lives near ardmore "i'm 71. makes me nervous." the madison county sheriff's office has arrested two 18-year-olds and a 20 year-old for the murder of 72-year-old diane ballard.. now, investigators are working to determine if a fourth person was involved. browning told me until all suspects are arrested she'll be making sure her doors are locked at all times. "i've got a big dog and i do have a pistol permit. if it came down to it i'm going to defend myself. i don't know how good i'll be. but you got to do what you got to do." syd, "the limestone county sheriff's office told me although no suspects have been arrested...its confident their is no danger to the public...and it's an isolated incident. in ardmore sm waay 31 news." the suspects in diane ballard's murder each face a capital murder and robbery charge. none of their mugshots are being released because of their age. they're all being held in the madison county jail