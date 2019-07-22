Clear

Huntsville Utilities says power restored to large portion of customers after massive outage

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:19 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

it was a lightning strike that caused 28-thousand people to lose power in madison county. it impacted customers in providence, harvest and toney for about an hour. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from huntsville utilities to explain why so many people were impacted. scottie? with how hot it's been, i spoke with folks about safety and what can be done to prevent power outages from lasting as long as this one did. be sure to tune in at six tonight for that story. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay
