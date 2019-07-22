Speech to Text for Huntsville man discovers assembly manual for Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket

this comes a day after the anniversary historic first step on to the moon's surface. a huntsville man discovered apollo history while going through his father's old belongings: assembly instructions for the saturn v, which carried man to the moon and was developed right here in huntsville. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the man in his home, that almost feels like a museum. like any driver, mark chesteen turns on the radio in the car. as he listened to a local radio show, he couldn't help but smile. take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "some guy called into the show and said, oh we could never build the saturn v rocket again because they've lost all the paperwork and plans and stuff. i said guess again. cause i've got em right here" in the late 1950's, chesteen's father, james, worked with nasa -- well -- before it was even nasa! he was part of wernher von braun's group, called the army ballistic missile agency at redstone arsenal. the group ultimately transferred to nasa's marshall space flight center in 1960, where james played a big role in developing spacecrafts. but his family never knew much.... take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "dad would never talk about work and never brought a piece of paper home, never brought anything, all this stuff was in his belongings when he passed and we didn't even know they existed" take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "i just thought he got up and went to work everyday at 5 in the morning" after james chesteen passed away in 2009, mark discovered old artifacts that shone a light on his father's work. the most important thing? two detailed manuals, with pictures and blueprints on how to construct the booster for the saturn five. mark tells me his father worked in 3 different labs at the marshall space flight center under von braun. to him, the house shaking from rocket launch testing wasn't anything out of the ordinary. take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "big, thick plate glass windows in the front of the house and the back of the house, and when they'd light those things up those things would start shaking and they felt like they were going to jump out of the frames" mark says his father described von braun as a quiet man. as a 10 year old, mark met von braun at a picnic on the arsenal and..... take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "just remember him being.... a snappy dresser... he was always well dressed, always had a nice car" the well-dressed rocket scientist gave numerous awards to mark's father, thanking him for his contributions to a number of projects, including the saturn v. mark remembers sitting on the beach of cape canaveral and says the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 launch brings him back to that day. take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket "these guys, they got presented with a challenge by president kennedy, lets get to the moon in this decade, and they got it and made it happen" he plans to keep the manuals and awards his father left behind in the family, with hopes of keeping the history alive. take sot: mark chesteen - father worked on saturn v rocket i'm just worried all this history is going to go away and nobody is going to know the whole story of what actually went on out there" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. chesteen says his father was an engineer for the apollo program. he's still working to learn the exact role he played