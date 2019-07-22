Speech to Text for Sex abuse arrest illegal immigrant

an illegal immigrant from guatemala is now in the marshall county jail... after being charged with sexually abusing a child. boaz police arrested felipe miguel last thursday night. he's now held on a hundred and fifty thousand dollar bond. waay 31's casey albritton is live with the details. casey? greg... police say miguel came the the united states illegally about three months ago... and he was living in boaz up until his arrest. miguel is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than twelve years old. boaz police say the victim was known to miguel... but officials weren't able to tell us how they knew each other. police say miguel inappropriately touched the victim. investigators are currently trying to find out when the alleged abuse started. officials say marshall county department of human resources is helping with the case... and immigration and customs enforcement has also been notified of miguel's arrest. boaz police say the case is still under investigation... and miguel could face more charges after the case goes to a grand jury. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.