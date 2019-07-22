Clear
Search for Missing Boater will Resume Monday

Search for missing boater to resume.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 8:04 AM
Tremaine Davis

happening today. search crews will continue looking for a missing boater who was last seen on the 4th of july. kelsey starling disapppeared after a boat crash at smith lake. today the search will get help from dive crews from houston county and florida state university. so far ... more than 17 thousand dollars has been raised to help pay for the search. you can find a link to donate on
