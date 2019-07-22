Speech to Text for No Fire Hydrant near Deadly House fire

some people who live in a lawrence county community are worried. they're finding out there are no fire hydrants immediately close to their homes. this comes after a neighbor died in a fire over the weekend. the families that live in the caddo community on county road 546 now know the closest fire hydrant is more than three- quarters of a mile away which could be a problem if there is a fire. waay31'srodneya ross is live now with what led to this discovery. caddo-midway fire and rescue responded to a call early saturday morning on county road 546 and when they got to the home they found there was no hydrant nearby. instead crews had to shuttle water from a hydrant three- fourths of a mile away -- something that slowed them down. the assistant fire chief told us crews were on scene for six hours fighting the fire for three hours. he also told us it took 45 minutes to get the fire under control when they arrived. waay 31 learned there are no fire hydrants closer to the homes because the road doesn't have large enough water lines for one to be installed. again -- something the fire chief told us is a problem. "it takes away from the fire fighters on the the scene because they're having to shuttle water." the state marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire which right now is believed to be accidental. a woman -- 40-year-old rebecca kay johnson -- died in the fire.