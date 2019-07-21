Clear
07/21/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

now, we do not know their conditions. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. isolated showers and thunderstorms should start to diminish by sunset this evening. we stay mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. the work week starts off with a cold front bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the tennessee valley monday afternoon and into monday night. the primary concern with these showers and storms will be heavy rain. while widespread severe weather is not expected, any stronger storms can produce gusty wind. lingering showers and storms will continue into early tuesday before we clear things out by tuesday afternoon. the rest of the week looks much quieter and pleasant for july standards. plenty of sunshine returns by wednesday and continues into the weekend. temperatures will also be a few degrees below normal, with highs in the mid 80s. perhaps the biggest shock to the system will be morning temperatures, as we drop to near 60 tuesday and wednesday nights. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
