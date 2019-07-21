Speech to Text for Eroll social

a rematch in the sec title game with alabam and uga. bama winning of course.. auburn is predicted to finsih fourth in the west, behind bama, lsu, and texas a&m. the 2019 football season is set to be a stand out year for florence grad erroll thompson. the mississippi state linebacker made the all-sec first team. last year he had 84 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. he was voted team captain, and one of the go-to guys on the bulldogs "d" erroll says the expectation is set. he's ready to deliver. just the preperation, just trying to prepare more than my opponents so i can prove what everyone else is saying and a lot of peoples expecations about me. thompson's expectations for himself this season?? 110 tackels. five interceptions. and twelve tackles for loss. that's what he wants his stat line to be at the end of the season. he'll have bama at home in starkville, and will travel to auburn to take on the tigers this season. 5-7