ONE WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY

the state fire marshal's office is investigating after 40-year- old rebecca kay johnson was found dead in her home following a saturday morning fire. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. the fire happened at a home on county road 546, about nine miles east of moulton. we've learned that county road doesn't have a fire hydrant, which firefighters say made taming the fire more difficult. waay31's sierra phillips is live at the home where neighbors told her they're concerned for their own safety, sierra? will, take a look at whats left of the home here in the caddo community. the closest fire hydrant from where i'm standing is more than 3/4 of a mile away. that might not sound like much ---but--- that means when a fire happens here firefighters can't just plug their hoses into a hydrant. they have to drive there and transport the water back, which adds time. ivey- "tell her what we do if the fire alarms go off at our house" "run to nanny's house." neighbors on county road 546 in the caddo community are reviewing their fire plans after a fire destroyed a home and killed a woman early saturday morning. ivey- "there was no way that i thought the house would be livable.....after that." lacy ivey saw firefighters respond and smoke barrel down the street that morning. firefighters were there for a total of 6 hours-- fighting the fire for 3 of them. something assistant fire chief darwin clark says would've happened quicker if a fire hydrant was nearby. me- "how much faster would things have been if there was one?" clark- "you can't compare it." the problem is this county road doesn't have large enough water lines for a fire hydrant to be installed ----and its not alone. this map shows the amount of hydrants in the caddo-midway coverage area. without the hydrants clark says the job becomes a lot harder. clark- "it takes away from the fire fighters on the the scene because they're having to shuttle water." it's something ivey told me she hadn't thought about before, but now...it worries her. ivey -"if they needed those people that were going to get water while they were gone i'm more concerned for the fire fighters...you know...it just doesn't seem very safe." firefighters say they believe the fire was accidental, but they haven't determined the cause of the fire just yet. reporting live in lawrence county sierra phillips