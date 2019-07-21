Speech to Text for 07/21/19 Evening Weather

of the media and celebritie isolated showers and thunderstorms should start to diminish by sunset this evening. we stay mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. the work week starts off with a cold front bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the tennessee valley monday afternoon and into monday night. the primary concern with these showers and storms will be heavy rain. while widespread severe weather is not expected, any stronger storms can produce gusty wind. lingering showers and storms will continue into early tuesday before we clear things out by tuesday afternoon. the rest of the week looks much quieter and pleasant for july standards. plenty of sunshine returns by wednesday and continues into the weekend. temperatures will also be a few degrees below normal, with highs in the mid 80s. perhaps the biggest shock to the system will be morning temperatures, as we drop to near 60 tuesday and wednesday nights. thanks chris!