Speech to Text for Kerryon Johnson gives back

don't know. tax free weekend ends today... a madison academy grad, now nfl super star helped make some kids weekend by shopping with them at academy sports in auburn. kerryon johnson, the former auburn running back, surprised 20 children form the boys and girls club of lee county with a 100 dollar gift card!! johnson stayed and shopped with the group. they got backpacks, clothes, new shoes... even some sports equipment for hte new school year. their smiles say it all!! what a special way to give back. johnson enters his second season with the detoit lions this year!! joing fellow 256 player, trey