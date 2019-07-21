Speech to Text for Tennessee ready for second year under Jeremy Pruitt

5-7 record. not the results rainsville native, and tennessee head coach jeremy pruitt is looking for. his first year leading the vols he preached relationships and playing as a team... his says this off season has been great for building that bond... now they want more wins!! vols fans are some of the most passionate fans in college football... look at this craze from sec media days. pruitt has brought it a list coaches to his staff for this season. qb jarrett guarentano has been working with offensive coordinator jim chaney, and says there's better days ahead!! ive apologized to the fans for what we've been through, because this is not tennessee is. drawing from that we've worked every day this off season to try to be the best team we've tried to be. we are very excited for this season to come. we hope our fans are as well.