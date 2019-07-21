Speech to Text for 6-23-19 5p B1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... president trump called off his immigration raids after a phone call from house speaker nancy pelosi. the raids would have targeted about two-thousand migrant families in ten cities across the country. but the president says the raids are only on hold for 2 weeks..saying he wants to give lawmakers some time to come up