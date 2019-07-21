Clear

6-23-19 5p B1

Part of B block from June 23, 2019 show.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Speech to Text for 6-23-19 5p B1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... president trump called off his immigration raids after a phone call from house speaker nancy pelosi. the raids would have targeted about two-thousand migrant families in ten cities across the country. but the president says the raids are only on hold for 2 weeks..saying he wants to give lawmakers some time to come up
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events