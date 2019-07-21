Speech to Text for 6-23-19 5p A2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news at ten. new this evening... a man drove himself to the hospital after several bullets hit his car! huntsville police say the shooting happened at 11:30 last night on sebring street. the victim was treated for minor injuries. he told police it happened while he was driving people around, but gave investigators different locations and statements. the victim says he was not going to press charges. a man accused of shooting a person in madison is now out of jail! william eckstein posted bond. he was charged with first degree assault. madison police say eckstein knew the victim and believe alcohol may have been a factor in the shooting. it happened early saturday morning off of mattie court in madison. the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. neighbors who live in the area told waay 31 this is the first time anything like this has ever happened in their neighborhood. new this evening... some students at the university of north alabama may have to start paying more money for tuition. officials at the school say they are reducing the total number of student fees from 7 to 1. and fees will be included in the overall tuition cost. students taking 15 credit hours will see a max increase in expenses of around 4 percent. una says it a lack in state funding is the reason behind this increase. tuition for the university of tennessee will also go up next school year! the board of trustees approved a 2 percent tuition increase at the knoxville campus. that's a little more than 250 dollars. there will also be a 2.5 percent increase at the chattanooga and martin campuses. that's around 216 dollars in chattanooga and 236 dollars at the martin campus. this is the 5th year in a row that u-t has raised tuition by less than 3 percent. in less than a week--the majority democratic hopefuls in the 20-20 race for president--will head to miami for their first debate. but before they take to that stage--nearly all the candidates in that very crowded field are in south carolina.... where some are confronting the first major challenges of their campaigns. abc's rachel scott has more.