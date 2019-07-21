Speech to Text for 6-23-19 5p A1

you're taking a look at photos waay 31 viewers sent to us during this weekend's stomrs. we got in dozens of photos while the storm was moving through the valley. we got pics from athens, decatur, madison, limestone county ... and lincoln county tennessee. if you'd like to see all the photos ... go to waay tv dot com. in the last two hours we've learned that an eight-year-old child died in a sunday morning crash on i-65. the child was ejected from a car just three miles north of decatur around 7:40 this morning. state troopers say the s-u-v left the interstate and flipped over. troopers say the 8 year old was not wearing a seatbelt. the child was pronounced dead at the scene. mary tobar from san antonio, texas was driving the suv. she was taken to the hospital. we do not know how serious her injuries are. just hours before that accident, another deadly accident occured. it happened at around 12:22 this morning on elk river mills road. that's just 9 miles west of athens. state troopers say one person was killed when their car left the road and hit an embankment. the car then caught fire! the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. the driver's identity has not been released. in huntsville, one man could be facing charges after he caused an accident for driving the wrong way on i- 565! take a look at your screen! this is the scene of the accident that happened on friday. huntsville police say the driver of the black nissan was driving the wrong way on the interstate. police say the driver swerved to avoid several cars, but then lost control and spun out. that's when the fed-ex 18- wheeler hit the car. the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive. police say he was not wearing his seat belt. the driver could face criminal charges depending on toxicology results. new at five, we're learning more about a high-speed chase in limestone county that ended with one man behind bars and two damaged vehicles. this mangeorge pattersonis now facing several charges after the limestone county sheriff's office says he hit two carsone being a deputy'sand narrowly missed hitting some people. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live where those folks were