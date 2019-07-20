Speech to Text for ONE WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten. take a look at your screen! this is what's left of a home in lawrence county after a deadly fire. crews say they found 40-year- old rebecca kay johnson dead inside the home. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson-smith. it happened early this morning in the caddo community. that's about 12 miles northeast of moulton. waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live outside what's left of the home with the latest on the investigation. will, the 911 call went out around 3 this morning, but you can actually still smell the smoke from the debris. i spoke to a woman who lives next door to rebecca kay johnson. she declined to go on camera, but said she tried to rescue johnson this morning! she said she saw the fire and ran inside to try and get her out. but when she got in, she said the fire had already engulfed johnson's bedroom. fire officials said it took them 45 minutes to get the fire under control. they believe the fire may have been accidental. the state fire marshal's office will conduct a full investigation because of the death. johnson's body was also sent for an autopsy at the state forensics department in huntsville. reporting live in lawrence co. atp waay 31 news the caddo-midway fire and rescue, moulton fire and chalybeate volunteer fire all responded to the fire. the caddo-middway fire chief said they had to bring water in because