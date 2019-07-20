Speech to Text for U.S. Space & Rocket Center Holds "Pass the Torch" Panel

today -- the space and rocket center held another pass the torch panel in honor of the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. waay 31's alex torres perez joins us live from the space and rocket center with some of the topics covered at the panel. alex? will, today was all about huntsville's role in the apollo 11 mission. panelists discussed the marshall space flight center's role in the successful moon landing. the panel included several people who worked on the saturn v rocket right here in hsv. dr. wernher von braun's daughter also shared some of her father's stories. margerit von braun says she hopes people will celebrate the accomplishment s at marshall for years to come. reporting live in hsv atp waay 31 news marguerite von braun 11 sec i feel like a lot of times we've forgotten how to celebrate great things, so today at least let's keep it in our hearts that we are celebrating a great accomplishment. the party is far from over in downtown huntsville... you still have time to celebrate huntsville's lunar legacy this weekend! tonight -- rock on in the rocket city at the summer fest moon landing concert! that kicks off at 7 pm at the space and rocket center. and to cap it all off-- there will be a fireworks show to celebrate the day the astronauts landed and walked