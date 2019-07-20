Speech to Text for Rob's July 20th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and get a ramp built so she can go outside in her wheelchair. showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening but most of the activity will be wrapping up by ten pm tonight. expect more showers and thunderstorms sunday afternoon and evening with highs near 90 but most areas staying in the 80s. we do expect below normal highs early next week with most areas stay in the low 80s tuesday and drier conditions for the second half of next week. thanks rob!