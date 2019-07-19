Speech to Text for People want justice after deadly sewage spill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mission before being sent back into space. state environmentalis ts now say a sewage spill that killed thousands of fish ... had probably happened in the past. that spill killed 3-thousand fish near the old pilgrim's pride. athens utilities says it happened during maintenance to a sewage line. waay 31's alex torres-perez breaks down a newly-released report ... and has reaction from the community. ll: i'm standing in swan creek where earlier this year thousands of dead fish appeared. i spoke to people visiting today who say athens utilities needs to be held accountable. i want it fixed because this is a very nice place to come. leiland dever likes to fish at swan creek with her family. she says she's noticed a change since a raw sewage spill in may. i noticed less larger fish. this week, an investigation report was published online on the alabama department of environmental management website. it states athens utilities was aware of the issue in may, even posting these warning signs along the creek. and based on the presence of decaying fish .. a similar spill had probably happened in the past. but the report states the utility quote "made no effort to report it to the district 1 fisheries office" ... as required by law. the report also states it can't verify the utility reported the spill to environmental management. i reached out to athens utilities, who wouldn't go on camera. a spokesperson told me the company did notify environmental management ... and further comments need to come from the mayor's office. mayor ronnie marks wasn't available to go on camera, but told me he has proof athens utilities contacted the state. he said he can't give me those records, until early next week. i've also reached out to the fisheries office to see if athens utilities reported the spill. i'm waiting to hear back. dever says someone needs to take responsibility and do something about it. "if it's their problem, then they need to fix it." reporting in athens, atp waay 31 news. when we first reported this story, athens utilities told us a balloon used to stop sewage flow was not removed. that caused the sewage to back up and overflow. we are working to learn if the