Speech to Text for Celebrations bring boom to businesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that kicks off at 7 pm at the space and rocket center. and to cap it all off-- there will be a fireworks show to celebrate the day the astronauts landed and walked on the moon. that will take place on u-a-h's campus at 8:30 pm. with thousands of people downtown tonight... the event represented a big opportunity for restaurants to cash in... but who did better? the sit down spots... or the food trucks? waay 31's kody fisher is speaking with both to find out... ... right now ................ people were backed up at dozens of food trucks around the square... and some restaurants had people waiting to get a table... right now... it looks like both types of businesses won tonight... nats: both types of businesses told me they would like to see more events like tonight where everyone comes together to have a good time in the community... reporting live in huntsville...