Speech to Text for People travel from all over to enjoy Apollo 11 festivities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks marie. tonight -- we are hearing from people who would travel any distance to celebrate this moment, the apollo 11 anniversary. waay31's steven dilsizian walked the one mile parade to the madison county courthouse and joins us live now. steven? thats right, i started my day outside the von braun center, where dozens of people walked one mile in the rain to the courthouse. i was able to talk with one woman who says rain or shine, she wanted to be apart of the celebration. jennifer holloman remembers watching the apollo 11 moon landing like it was yesterday. 50 years later, she walked side by side with dozens of people in a parade to kick off the party. take sot: jennifer holloman - lives in huntsville "just to be part of something of the celebration, i was alive 50 years ago and saw the moon landing and everything" mayor tommy battle led the way in a replica lunar rover made by polaris. im told it took the company more than 17 months to create the vehicle for this occasion. with a crowd following, we made our way to the westside square of the madison county courthouse. jim scarborough traveled from north carolina for this exact moment. he said being in huntsville was a clear choice. take sot: jim scarborough - traveled from north carolina "oh that was easy... the big part was i had to get leave from my wife" scarborough tells me he plans to be downtown as long as the party goes on. because to him, you might as well be in the rocket city for the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing. take sot: jim scarborough - traveled from north carolina "this is where it all started, because you have von braun who is intrumental in making the saturn v, the saturn v came from here, and its just absolutely the place to be" and holloman says she has never seen the community come out to something like this before. take sot: jennifer holloman - lives in huntsville "and to be here in huntsville, to be part of the celebration.... it's really something special" adlib what the streets look like now here in downtown huntsville -- the party is far from over. in fact-- you still have time to celebrate huntsville's lunar legacy this