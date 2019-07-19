Speech to Text for Heat Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're getting a little relief from the scorching summer temperatures ... but it's still hot and humid. waay31s sierra phillips found out how people are beating the north alabama heat. ll- "it might be hot outside but just inside the huntsville iceplex i talked to some skaters who found a way to avoid those heat dangers while breaking a sweat." burehrle- "its alabama and its way too hot outside so i just prefer not to be outside all day." outside temperatures are barely 90, but these skaters are bundled up like it's fall. we found them wearing leggings and sweatshirts. i asked them why they chose a sport that will keep them indoors.... ferrante- "the heat.........that's a big part, yeah." doctors recommend if you do exercise outdoors when it's this hot ... go early in the morning when it's cool. and keep your eye on the humidity. when it's above 75-percent ... sweating loses its effectiveness, because it doesn't evaporate. in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news. a record-breaking heatwave is gripping a large portion of the country this weekend. more than a hundred cities could