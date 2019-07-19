Speech to Text for Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain is finally back open.

of schedule. i am here on frankfort road at wheeler mountain and this portion of the road is finally back open. for people who live up here they tell me they're ecstatic. ron tolley lives on frankfort road tolley- it was flooding down below and we were on top of the mountain and we thought well it's good we was up here but turned out it washed out the road. despite being on a mountain frankfort road wasn't immune to the historic february floods. for the last six months ron tolley has been taking the detour. tolley- it's been a large inconvenience. it's an extra half mile to go one way around so it not only cost gas but it cost time and we had to leave earlier. colbert county road engineer john bedford told waay31 crews literally had to rebuild the side of wheeler mountain to support the new portion of the road. it cost a million dollars. the county will pay 20% of that, the rest comes from the feds. with the new guard rails up and signs blocking the road off to the side... tolley said he's happy it's open. tolley- we found out at about two o'clock yesterday and it was like getting candy on christmas or something. look live tag: bedford tells me this project was finished in record time because of how quickly the county, state, and federal government worked together. in colbert co bt waay31.