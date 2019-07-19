Speech to Text for Madison County Murder Suspect

tonight- neighbors in ardmore can't believe two seniors were murdered in their community, four miles apart, in less than a week. one happened early tuesday morning on elkwood section road. the second happened late last night on ardmore avenue. waay 31's sydney martin has reaction to the violent week. elizabeth mearse lives in ardmore"people are just sitting there taking people's lives like it's nothing." elizabeth mearse told me she's lived in ardmore nearly all her life...and the past month the town's seen more crime than usual. thursday night limestone county deputies found a 74 year old man shot and killed in his backyard. his wife said he went outside to investigate some noise. police haven't made any arrests. elizabeth mearse lives in ardmore "he or she shot an elderly man. it's like really scary. if you can shoot an old man you can shoot anybody." it comes just two days after 72 year old diane ballard was killed about 4 miles away. the madison county sheriff's office is handling that investigation. deputies arrested two 18 year olds and a 20 year old on capital murder and robbery charges. investigators are looking for a fourth suspect. elizabeth mearse lives in ardmore"that's just crazy. i can't imagine being like 19 myself like sitting there and taking someone's life.' mearse said she's close in age to the suspects in tuesday's crime. and even though they're young, they need to be held accountable, if they're responsible. elizabeth mearse lives in ardmore"i think that they should spend the rest of their young life in prison. if you're going to sit there and kill somebody and make that conscious decision than you should be able to pay for it. i don't think they should give them the death penalty to give them the quick way out." syd, "both the madison county and limestone county sheriff's office investigators told us both murders are isolated incidents and no one in the community should be concerned. both murders are still under investigation. in ardmore, sydney martin waay 31 news."