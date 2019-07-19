Speech to Text for Limestone County Flooding Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight....some homeowners in limestone county are getting a break after heavy rain caused flooding issues. waay 31's ashley carter learned how people have been affected. people out here in limestone are getting a bit of a break today from the rain...but every time they take a step on their grass or even take a look at their cars...their reminded of all the flooding pains they've endured the past couple of days. pkg tony brooks, lives in limestone county: "it's been pretty bad" tony brooks has lived in limestone county his whole life and he says he's never seen it rain or flood this bad. last night...roads all from highway 72 to ripley road were flooded and now...since it's been so wet, brooks has rarely been able to leave home. tony brooks, lives in limestone county: "i've been staying in the house, you know that's all i can do." brooks told me the rain caused a nearby creek to overflow and flood his front yard. the rain has also made a mess of his yard by making it impossible for somebody to come and cut it because everytime they do....it rains again tony brooks, lives in limestone county: "you look at the grass and can tell that, the backyard has growed up sho'nuff." brooks told me he has no option but to deal with all the rain...but he's getting fed up with it. tony brooks, lives in limestone county: "i don't know how much we can take of it." ashley - look live out: unfortunately for people who live in this area like brooks, showers are expected to resume again saturday. in limestone county...ashley carter....waay 31 news